Katakwi Revenue Collectors Accused of Pocketing Funds

In short
Charles Aleper, the district councilor for Akoboi Sub County said that the revenue collectors and tenderers have taken the advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to pocketing the collected in his Sub County of Akoboi and the district as whole.
Katakwi Revenue Collectors Accused of Pocketing Funds12 Apr 2021, 19:20 Comments 173 Views Katakwi High School, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Mentioned: katakwi District councilors
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.