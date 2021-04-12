Emma Olinga
19:26

Katakwi Revenue Collectors Accused of Pocketing Funds

12 Apr 2021, 19:20 Comments 173 Views Katakwi High School, Uganda Business and finance Updates
katakwi district council after meeting

In short
Charles Aleper, the district councilor for Akoboi Sub County said that the revenue collectors and tenderers have taken the advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to pocketing the collected in his Sub County of Akoboi and the district as whole.

 

