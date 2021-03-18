Katebwa Sub County Schools Register Higher Numbers of Semi-Candidates After Lockdown

In short
The high numbers are attributed to learners who have come from private schools that closed due to financial constraints before government allowed a staggered re-opening of schools. Parents with pupils in P.5 have also chosen to send their children into the semi-candidate classes.
Katebwa Sub County Schools Register Higher Numbers of Semi-Candidates After Lockdown18 Mar 2021, 18:18 Comments 139 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Election Updates
Kemigisa Josephine the school head teacher Karugaya SDA says numbers of P.6 learners has increased in her school.
