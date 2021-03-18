Basaija Idd
Katebwa Sub County Schools Register Higher Numbers of Semi-Candidates After Lockdown

18 Mar 2021 Bunyangabu, Uganda
Kemigisa Josephine the school head teacher Karugaya SDA says numbers of P.6 learners has increased in her school.

In short
The high numbers are attributed to learners who have come from private schools that closed due to financial constraints before government allowed a staggered re-opening of schools. Parents with pupils in P.5 have also chosen to send their children into the semi-candidate classes.

 

