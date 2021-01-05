Katikamu North MP Candidate Petitions Court of Appeal over Bankruptcy

In short
Last month, Ndawula who is contesting on an Independent ticket was disqualified by Justice Simon Byabakama the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. This is after the High Court in Kampala declared Ndawula bankrupt in petition no.03/2020 filled by Hiraa Traders (U) Limited.
Katikamu North MP Candidate Petitions Court of Appeal over Bankruptcy5 Jan 2021, 07:40 Comments 194 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Ndawula receiving maize donation on behalf of district from incumbent MP Abraham Byandala during COVID 19 lockdown
