Katikiro Courts Commonwealth Delegates to Invest in Buganda

Some of the Commonwealth delegates pose for a picture with Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, Prince David Wasajja and other officials at Bulange.

In short

At Lubiri palace, they were taught the Palace norms, culture and visited the former armoury of the late President Iddi Amin Dada. At Bulange Mengo, the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga took the delegates through the Kingdom’s history and the role of the Buganda Lukiiko or Parliament.