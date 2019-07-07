In short
In his speech at the consecration of the new Bishop of Masaka Diocese at Kitovu Sports Arena on Saturday, Mayiga lashed out at the framers of the proposed law, saying it will instead frustrate the campaign to rejuvenate coffee farming that had started to realize results.
Letft, Agriculture Minister Vincent Ssempijja and Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga who voiced opposition to new Law on Coffee Farming
