Fahad Muganga
17:30

Katikkiro Mayiga Condemns Govt's Coffee Deal with Italian

17 Apr 2022, 17:28 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
In short
In his Easter message at Rubaga Cathedral, Mayiga condemned the government’s decision to sign an agreement without consulting any stakeholders, saying the key stakeholders including the coffee growers and manufactures should be consulted.

 

