Katikkiro Mayiga Upbeat about Changes in Buganda Cabinet

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga with members of the new cabinet at the steps of the Administration block at Bulange, Mengo. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

In the changes that were officially announced on Friday, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II reduced the number of Ministers from 25 to 14. He named Patrick Mugumbule the new Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko replacing Nelson Kawalya.