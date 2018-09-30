Kato Anatoli Wins Jinja Body Building Competition

In short
Anatoli Kato becomes Mr. Jinja after beating Godfrey Lubega and Godfrey Waigata who came second and third respectively, during the body building competitions held at Jinja municipal town hall on Saturday.
Kato Anatoli Wins Jinja Body Building Competition30 Sep 2018, 10:17 Comments 138 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Report
Anatoli Kato recieves a trophy after winning the body building and fitness competitions held at the Jinja municipal town hall on Saturday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.