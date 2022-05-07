Kukunda Judith
Kato Kajubi Seeks Supreme Court Review of Sentence

7 May 2022, 12:44 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Kajubi wants the Supreme Court Justices to quash their own decision and accordingly set him free. He says the Supreme Court has the jurisdiction that empowers it to recall its judgment and correct errors therein so as to achieve the ends of justice or prevent abuse of the process.

 

Tagged with: Kato Kajubi Supreme Court Appeal godfrey kato kajubi ritual murder of joseph kasirye

