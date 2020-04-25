Katooke Residents Demand More Relief Food During Lockdown

In short
The government is distributing 6 kilograms of Maize Flour and three kilograms of beans to every member in each household, as one of the interventions to save the population from starving, after the suspension of business activities to battle a new strain of coronaviruses that has spread across the globe.
Katooke Residents Demand More Relief Food During Lockdown25 Apr 2020, 12:04 Comments 140 Views Health Misc Report
Namayiga Sarah a resident of Katooke village in Nansana municipality with her children after receiving the food and powdered milk on Wednesday
