Katosi Road Scam: Former UNRA Staffs Get 5 Year Jail Term

In short
Justice Gidudu said the three were convicted because of the key role they played in the movement of money from UNRA account to Apollo Senkeetos fictitious EUTAW Company.
Katosi Road Scam: Former UNRA Staffs Get 5 Year Jail Term30 Aug 2018, 16:15 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Analysis
The three convicts shortly before being sentenced at Anti Corruption Court Login to license this image from 1$.
