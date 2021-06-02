In short
"I had surgery last evening and one of the bullets was removed. However, because of how the other bullet affected my arteries, it was not removed, and the doctors will advise on the way forward,” General Katumba posted on his Twitter account.
General Katumba: I have no Clue Why i was Targeted Top story2 Jun 2021, 10:54 Comments 365 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Politics Updates
Former Inspector General of Police Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala hugs the newly appointed Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.