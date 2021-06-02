Alex Otto
11:00

General Katumba: I have no Clue Why i was Targeted Top story

2 Jun 2021, 10:54 Comments 365 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Politics Updates
Former Inspector General of Police Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala hugs the newly appointed Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola. Olive Nakatudde

Former Inspector General of Police Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala hugs the newly appointed Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
"I had surgery last evening and one of the bullets was removed. However, because of how the other bullet affected my arteries, it was not removed, and the doctors will advise on the way forward,” General Katumba posted on his Twitter account.

 

Tagged with: Attack on Katumba Edward Katumba Wamala Kisota road gen katumba wamala insecurity
Mentioned: Parliament UPDF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.