Okello Emmanuel
10:09

Katumba Promises to Boost Boda Boda, Music Sectors.

1 Dec 2020, 10:06 Comments 185 Views Hoima, Uganda Politics Updates
Katumba campaigning as he drives through Hoima City. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Katumba campaigning as he drives through Hoima City. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Katumba who was addressing a rally near Link bus terminal in Hoima City on Monday evening says if elected his government would reduce motorbike prices from 5 million shillings to 2.5 million shillings for a Bajaj motorcycle.

 

Tagged with: Boda boda indsutry John Katumba MPs Music industry

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.