Katumba Promises to End Youth Unemployment

Katumba who campaigned in Soroti City on Friday said that unemployment in Uganda is caused by nepotism, greed and dominance of foreign nationals in business. He also noted that Uganda’s biggest problem is misplaced priorities like procurement of teargas instead of medicine in the health facilities.
Katumba Promises to End Youth Unemployment18 Dec 2020, 23:59 Comments 155 Views Soroti, Uganda Presidential Race Politics 2021 Elections Updates
