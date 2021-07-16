In short
Lawyers wanted the case to be heard during the lockdown and medical experts to examine the wounds when they are still fresh instead of delaying and they become scars.
Katumba Shooting: Court Rules Torture Complaint Not Urgent in Lockdown
16 Jul 2021
