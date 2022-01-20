Kukunda Judith
21:43

Katumba Shooting Suspects Committed to High Court

20 Jan 2022, 21:37 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Defense lawyer Geoffrey turyamusiima with some of the relatives to the accused at court.

The Defense lawyer Geoffrey turyamusiima with some of the relatives to the accused at court.

In short
The State Attorney Doreen Elima then presented an amended charge sheet introducing six new cases related to attempted murder and aggravated robbery at Cheap General Hardware in Nansana, increasing the number of charges against the accused from 24 to 30 charges.

 

Tagged with: Brenda  Nantongo  Wamala Edward Katumba Wamala Geoffrey Turyamusiima Katumba suspects case

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.