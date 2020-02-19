Katuna No Man’s Land Declared No-Go Zone Ahead of Museveni, Kagame Meeting

In short
The meeting, scheduled for this Friday is part of the resolutions of the quadripartite summit held in Luanda, Angola on February 2, 2020, to resolve a year-long standoff between the two neighbouring countries. It was mediated by João Lourenço, the President of Angola and Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Katuna No Man’s Land Declared No-Go Zone Ahead of Museveni, Kagame Meeting19 Feb 2020, 07:32 Comments 86 Views Security Updates
