Katuna No Man’s Land Declared No-Go Zone Ahead of Museveni, Kagame Meeting

Ongoing works at No Man's land Katuna

The meeting, scheduled for this Friday is part of the resolutions of the quadripartite summit held in Luanda, Angola on February 2, 2020, to resolve a year-long standoff between the two neighbouring countries. It was mediated by João Lourenço, the President of Angola and Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

 

