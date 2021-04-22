Basaija Idd
Katunguru Seed School Struggling to Teach Sciences over Lack of Laboratory

22 Apr 2021 Katunguru, Uganda
The head teacher's office is also serving as a store for apparatus and chemicals

Patrick Nsemerirwe, the Deputy Headteacher says that besides lacking a laboratory, the school also doesn’t have a library. He argues that the absence of such facilities which are important in education has affected the performance of the students.

 

