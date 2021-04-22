Katunguru Seed School Struggling to Teach Sciences over Lack of Laboratory

In short
Patrick Nsemerirwe, the Deputy Headteacher says that besides lacking a laboratory, the school also doesn’t have a library. He argues that the absence of such facilities which are important in education has affected the performance of the students.
Katunguru Seed School Struggling to Teach Sciences over Lack of Laboratory22 Apr 2021, 10:39 Comments 192 Views Katunguru, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Mentioned: Katunguru Seed Secondary School
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.