In short
Abdu Katuntu, the former COSASE chairperson, says they were hampered by limited time, absence of minutes from Bank of Uganda and an attempt by President, Yoweri Museveni to block the investigations.
Katuntu Defends COSASE Report on Closed Banks Top story27 Feb 2019, 07:25 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu speaking to journalists recently. Login to license this image from 1$.
