Basaija Idd
07:36

Katwe Residents Abandon Animal Rearing Over Crocodile Attacks

22 Nov 2022, 07:32 Comments 170 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
Residents look at one of the captured crocodiles Asuman Musobya

Residents look at one of the captured crocodiles

In short
Robert Kasaija, the LC 1 Chairperson of Katwe landing site, says crocodiles have killed more than 30 people and 100 domestic animals mainly cows and goats in the last three years.

 

Tagged with: crocodiles katwe residents
Mentioned: katwe residents

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.