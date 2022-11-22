Katwe Residents Abandon Animal Rearing Over Crocodile Attacks

In short
Robert Kasaija, the LC 1 Chairperson of Katwe landing site, says crocodiles have killed more than 30 people and 100 domestic animals mainly cows and goats in the last three years.
Katwe Residents Abandon Animal Rearing Over Crocodile Attacks22 Nov 2022, 07:32 Comments 170 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: crocodiles katwe residents
Mentioned: katwe residents
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.