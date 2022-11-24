In short
Peter Businge, a salt miner says that they urgently need water pumps to push water out of the salt pans into the main Salt Lake and subsequently resume working.
Katwe Salt Miners Ask Gov't for Water Pumping Machines24 Nov 2022, 16:11 Comments 90 Views Kasese, Uganda Science and technology Business and finance Environment Updates
