Basaija Idd
16:20

Katwe Salt Miners Ask Gov't for Water Pumping Machines

24 Nov 2022, 16:11 Comments 90 Views Kasese, Uganda Science and technology Business and finance Environment Updates
Deserted salt pans

Deserted salt pans

In short
Peter Businge, a salt miner says that they urgently need water pumps to push water out of the salt pans into the main Salt Lake and subsequently resume working. 

 

Tagged with: Katwe Salt Miners Katwe salt lake
Mentioned: Katwe Salt Miners

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.