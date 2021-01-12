In short
Ronald Mukasa, who owns a workshop that makes beds, says unknown people abducted his son Shafick Kibalama on January 5, 2021. He says the kidnappers called his son for business at Ham towers in the city center and he left around 11 am never to return.
Kavule Carpenters Decry Abductions, Arrests By Security Top story12 Jan 2021, 21:33 Comments 322 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights 2021 Elections Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Elias Musagala, Zibula Shafick, one Kabiswa, Kavuma, and Mukasa Ronald, Mukibi Ibrahim Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson
Mentioned: Abduction
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.