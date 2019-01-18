Kavuma, Lukyamuzi Graduate as Makerere Graduation Week Ends

In short

Notable among the days Graduands is former Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma, 71, who graduated with a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy. The others are Conservative Party leader John Ken Lukyamuzi, Kumi Municipality MP Monicah Amoding, and Journalist Charles Odongtho, who graduated with a Bachelor of Laws, and Deputy Police Spokesperson Polly Namaye with a Masters of Journalism and Communication.