Kavuma, Lukyamuzi Graduate as Makerere Graduation Week Ends

In short
Notable among the days Graduands is former Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma, 71, who graduated with a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy. The others are Conservative Party leader John Ken Lukyamuzi, Kumi Municipality MP Monicah Amoding, and Journalist Charles Odongtho, who graduated with a Bachelor of Laws, and Deputy Police Spokesperson Polly Namaye with a Masters of Journalism and Communication.
Kavuma, Lukyamuzi Graduate as Makerere Graduation Week Ends18 Jan 2019, 19:15 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
L-R: Former Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma, Charles Odongtho, and Deputy Police Spokesperson Poly Namaye at Makerere's 69th Graduation Ceremony Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.