Kaweesi Murder Case: CMI To Investigate Case Mismanagement

Among the police units, departments and persons being investigated is the former IGP Kayihura who was the lead investigator in the case at the time having sidelined the Director Criminal Investigations Grace Akullo, the directorate Forensics which managed the scene of crime and the exhibits as well as Flying Squad and the special Operations and Investigations Unit whose detectives handled the investigations.
Kaweesi Murder Case: CMI To Investigate Case Mismanagement27 Dec 2018, 14:42 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
