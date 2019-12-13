Kaweesi Murder Suspects Preach Forgiveness

In short
During the prayers led by Imam Shafik Kasujja who is one of the eight suspects in the murder of Kaweesi called upon the Muslim community to have the heart of forgiveness adding that those who forgive will always have their sins forgiven by God.
Kaweesi Murder Suspects Preach Forgiveness13 Dec 2019, 18:47 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Religion Updates
Shafik (left) and his co-accussed ( in stripped and blue shirt) sharing thier prison experience during the Friday prayers.
