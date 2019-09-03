In short
The court Registrar, Stellah Atim told the suspects that Justice Lydia Mugambe who granted them bail last month hasn’t signed on her ruling. She told the suspects that she doesn’t have powers to release them despite the fact that Justice Mugambe’s decision is on file until she signs the ruling.
Kaweesi Murder Suspects Talking to their lawyer Anthony Wameli at the International Crimes Division of High Court. File Photo
