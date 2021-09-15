Flavia Nassaka
05:20

Kawempe Hospital Director Decries Understaffing, Congestion

15 Sep 2021, 05:17 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta and his wife (Center) during a visit to Kawempe National referral Hospital.

Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta and his wife (Center) during a visit to Kawempe National referral Hospital.

In short
According to Katusiime, last year, the number of mothers they received went down slightly to 21,300 because the majority couldn’t access care due to COVID-19 restrictions. On average they had been receiving 24000 mothers annually.

 

Tagged with: Maternal Health child health hospitalstaffing
Mentioned: Kawempe National Referral Hospital Rotary District 9213 Rotary International

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.