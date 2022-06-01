In short
Muhamad Nsegumire Kibedi, the Mityana North County MP pinned the officials for extorting money from patients, charging them exorbitant fees ranging from Shillings 30,000 to 60,000 as consultation fees, and providing them beds, and gloves among other requirements yet the services are supposed to be free.
Kawempe Hospital Officials On The Spot Over Extortion
1 Jun 2022
Kawempe General Hospital Executive Director Dr Nehemiah Katusiime Arwanire (L) and his technical support appearing before PAC Central Government. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
