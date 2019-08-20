Kawempe Hospital to Pay UGX 24m for Connection to Sewer Line

In short
Dr Lawrence Kazibwe, the Acting Deputy Executive Director says that they have requested for extra money and have contracted NWSC to not only connect their tank but to also treat the medical waste before it is joined to the main sewer line.
Kawempe Hospital to Pay UGX 24m for Connection to Sewer Line20 Aug 2019, 14:03 Comments 120 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
