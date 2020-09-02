Kawempe Man Arrested in Kakumiro With Govt Pistol

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says the suspect was arrested on Tuesday from Kikwaya trading centre in Kakumiro district at a campaign rally organized by Dr Baltazar Kasirivu Atwooki,
Kawempe Man Arrested in Kakumiro With Govt Pistol2 Sep 2020, 19:27 Comments 93 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza,the Albertine region police spokesperson while speaking to URN about the arrest of suspect.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.