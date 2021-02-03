Kato Joseph
18:30

Kawempe Man Kidnaps Himself, Gets 3 Million Ransom from Wife

3 Feb 2021, 18:20 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Kampala police spokesperson, SP Patrick Onyango

In short
A man in Kawempe has faked his own kidnap and successfully got three million shillings from his wife. Police is now hunting for the man but the wife is no longer cooperative as she doesn't want the suspect who duped her to be arrested.

 

