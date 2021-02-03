In short
A man in Kawempe has faked his own kidnap and successfully got three million shillings from his wife. Police is now hunting for the man but the wife is no longer cooperative as she doesn't want the suspect who duped her to be arrested.
Kawempe Man Kidnaps Himself, Gets 3 Million Ransom from Wife
