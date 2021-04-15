Kukunda Judith
Kawempe North MP Elect Ssegirinya Granted Bail

15 Apr 2021, 17:09 Comments 213 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Court Proceeded via a video conferencing technology.

In short
Through his lawyers led by Medard Lubega Sseggona, Ssegirinya asked court presided over by Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu to be released on bail on grounds that the charge against him is bailable and that he ready to report to the court when needed.

 

