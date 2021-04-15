In short
Through his lawyers led by Medard Lubega Sseggona, Ssegirinya asked court presided over by Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu to be released on bail on grounds that the charge against him is bailable and that he ready to report to the court when needed.
Kawempe North MP Elect Ssegirinya Granted Bail
15 Apr 2021, 17:09
Kampala, Uganda
In short
Tagged with: Inciting Violence Muhammad Ssegirinya
