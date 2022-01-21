Kimbowa Ivan
Kawolo Hospital Neonatal Unit Overwhelmed with Increase in Premature Births

21 Jan 2022 Mukono, Uganda
Mothers breastfeeding babies at the neonatal section of Kawolo hospital.

In short
Children admitted to the neonatal unit often need breathing support given through their windpipe, and suffer from convulsions, failure to feed, severe chest in-drawing, fever, hypothermia, jaundice, umbilicus redness or draining pus, skin boils, signs of local infection and vomiting.

 

