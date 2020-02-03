In short
Although Kawolo hospital receives a big number of emergencies because of its strategic location along the busy Kampala-Jinja Highway, the facility has a single ambulance registration number UG 3633M that was bought during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting-CHOGM 2007.
Kawolo Hospital Restricts Ambulance to Critical Emergencies
Kawolo hospital ambulance number UG3633M purchased during the Commonwealth Heads of Government-CHOGM period
