In short

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed General Elly Tumwine as the new security minister in the latest changes that saw long-serving Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura replaced by his deputy, Okoth Ochola. In a statement dated March 4, the president also appoints Brigadier Sabiiti Muzei as Deputy Inspector General of Police. Ochola has been General Kayihuras deputy, while Brigadier Sabiiti has been Commander of the Military Police.