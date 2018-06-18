Blanshe Musinguzi
20:31

Kayihura And The Human Rights Paradox

18 Jun 2018, 20:31 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Report
Former police chief Kale Kayihura courtesy photo

In short
Human rights lawyer, Ladislaus Rwakafuzi has said Gen Kale Kayihura, a man who was the bulwark of a Police that consistently violated constitutional human rights during his tenure as Inspector General of Police should enjoy constitutional rights of detainees as stipulated in the constitution.

 

