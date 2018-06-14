Alex Otto
Kayihura Being Questioned on Sensitive Matters – UPDF

14 Jun 2018, 19:37 Comments 225 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Updates
In short
A statement issued this evening by the UPDF Spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire confirms that Kayihura is now detained at Makindye Military Barracks and can be accessed by his immediate family as well as his lawyers.

 

