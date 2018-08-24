In short
Kayihura arrived at 10:06 am in a Four Star Army Green Land cruiser accompanied by two Military Patrol Vehicles filled with bodyguards. He accessed the court building through the behind gate and entered a room filled with junior officers while waiting for the court session to start.
Kayihura Arrives at Makindye General Court Martial Top story24 Aug 2018, 10:25 Comments 197 Views Crime Breaking news
Kayihura arriving at the General Court Martial this morning
