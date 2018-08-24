Kukunda Judith
10:50

Kayihura Arrives at Makindye General Court Martial Top story

24 Aug 2018, 10:25 Comments 197 Views Crime Breaking news
Kayihura arriving at the General Court Martial this morning kukunda Judith

Kayihura arriving at the General Court Martial this morning Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Kayihura arrived at 10:06 am in a Four Star Army Green Land cruiser accompanied by two Military Patrol Vehicles filled with bodyguards. He accessed the court building through the behind gate and entered a room filled with junior officers while waiting for the court session to start.

 

Tagged with: bodyguard
Mentioned: kale kayihura makindye-based general court martial gen kayihura former inspector general of police military patrol vehicles andrew guti

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.