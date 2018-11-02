Dear Jeanne
Kayihura Considers Legal Action over Stories Linking Him to Kaweesi Murder

2 Nov 2018 Kampala, Uganda
In short
Kayihura wants the New Vision to pay 300 Million Shillings for every story published between June 9 June and October 30 2018 in which it is insinuated that he is a suspect in the Murder of Kaweesi or that he masterminded it. He says that a failure to secure the money and the apology within the next seven days will leave him with one option.

 

