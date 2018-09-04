In short
A reliable source at the Makindye based military court told URN that Kayihura asked for permission from the Chairman, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti on Monday to travel to Nairobi for treatment, which was granted.
Court Martial Okays Kayihura's Travel Abroad for Treatment4 Sep 2018, 12:38 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Report
Kayihura at the General Court Martial in Makindye recently Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
