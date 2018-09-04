Dear Jeanne
Court Martial Okays Kayihura's Travel Abroad for Treatment

4 Sep 2018
A reliable source at the Makindye based military court told URN that Kayihura asked for permission from the Chairman, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti on Monday to travel to Nairobi for treatment, which was granted.

 

