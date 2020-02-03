In short
Ndaboine presented Local Government Raphael Magyezi, John Bosco Kananura, the Katwe Town Council LC III Chairperson in Kasese District and Twesigye David Kamara, the Director Itendero High School as his sureties.
Kayihura's Co-Accused Apply for Bail Top story3 Feb 2020, 17:52 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Updates
L-R: ASP Patrick Muramira, SSP Richard Ndaboine and Detective AIP Jonas Ayebaza in the Court Martial
In short
Tagged with: Court Martial Illegal repatriation of Rwandan refugees Lt Joel Mutabazi President Yoweri Museveveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.