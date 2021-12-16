Kayunga By-election: Candidates Ask EC to Disregard Results from Chaotic Sub Counties

In short
According to the candidates, various cases of electoral mal-practices involving ballot stuffing, voter intimidation, and arrest of National Unity Platform-NUP polling agents have been reported in Bbaale, Kayonza, Kitimbwa, Kangurumira, Nazigo, and Kayunga sub-counties.
Kayunga By-election: Candidates Ask EC to Disregard Results from Chaotic Sub Counties16 Dec 2021, 15:53 Comments 156 Views Kayunga, Uganda Election Crime Local government Editorial
