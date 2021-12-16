In short
Among those arrested is Daily Monitor Journalist, Michael Kakumirizi who had traveled to spend a night at Kayunga but was picked upon arrival, Julius Mutebi, the Mayor Kira Municipality, and Nakwede’s campaign manager, Ben Kyobe.
Kayunga By-election: Three NUP MPs, Coordinators Arrested on Election Eve
