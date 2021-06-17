Kayunga LCV Chairperson Committed Suicide-Postmortern Report

In short
According to Charles Twine, the Spokesperson of the CID Sserubugo hanged himself using a rope that broke the spinal code in the neck area. The post-mortem report was conducted at Mulago hospital by three senior surgeons and one independent doctor provided by the family. It was also conducted in the presence of one family member Abubakar Kikuubo and the District Vice Chairperson Joel Kayiira.
Kayunga LCV Chairperson Committed Suicide-Postmortern Report17 Jun 2021, 18:38 Comments 112 Views Kayunga, Uganda Crime Security Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: Sserubogo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.