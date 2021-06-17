Kayunga LCV Chairperson Committed Suicide-Postmortern Report

In short

According to Charles Twine, the Spokesperson of the CID Sserubugo hanged himself using a rope that broke the spinal code in the neck area. The post-mortem report was conducted at Mulago hospital by three senior surgeons and one independent doctor provided by the family. It was also conducted in the presence of one family member Abubakar Kikuubo and the District Vice Chairperson Joel Kayiira.