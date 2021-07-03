Kimbowa Ivan
16:17

Kayunga RDC, Police Feud Over Release Detective Accused of Dubious Deals

3 Jul 2021, 16:16 Comments 205 Views Kayunga, Uganda Crime Business and finance Security Editorial
RDC Elijah Madoi at Kayunga Police District Police Station.

RDC Elijah Madoi at Kayunga Police District Police Station.

In short
According to Madoi, on June 16, 2021, Mutuko signed an agreement selling a premio vehicle registration number UBA 592D to Christopher Kiyemba, a resident at Kayunga town council at Shillings 10 million.

 

Tagged with: Kayunga RDC Feud Over Released Detective Involved in Dubious Deals
Mentioned: Detective Mutuko

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.