Kayunga RDC, Police Feud Over Release Detective Accused of Dubious Deals

In short
According to Madoi, on June 16, 2021, Mutuko signed an agreement selling a premio vehicle registration number UBA 592D to Christopher Kiyemba, a resident at Kayunga town council at Shillings 10 million.
Kayunga RDC, Police Feud Over Release Detective Accused of Dubious Deals3 Jul 2021, 16:16 Comments 205 Views Kayunga, Uganda Crime Business and finance Security Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Detective Mutuko
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.