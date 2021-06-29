In short
Dr. Ahmed Matovu, the Kayunga District Health Officer-DHO, says their surveillance health teams are receiving many people who contracted the virus but drug shop and clinic operators assured them of treatment even after presenting with COVID-19 signs and symptoms.
Kayunga Task Force Blames Drug Shops, Clinic For Affecting Recovery of COVID-19 Patients
