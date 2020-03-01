Ahmed Wetaka
09:21

Kazimba Enthronment: No flashy Phones, Health Officials on Alert Top story

1 Mar 2020, 09:20 Comments 204 Views Religion Health Misc Updates
Health Officials attending to guests entering Namirembe cathedral

Health Officials attending to guests entering Namirembe cathedral

In short
Gen Katumba Wamala, the Co-chair of the Enthronement Organising Committee notes that they can’t allow everybody to take pictures, saying it might disrupt the event. "We need to be systematic. We have people who were accredited to do that and if we let everyone pull out his phone, then we will cause commotion," said Gen Katumba.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.