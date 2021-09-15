Basaija Idd
15:42

Kazinga Channel Ferry Services Temporarily Suspended, Again

15 Sep 2021, 15:39 Comments 133 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Updates
UNRA has announced suspension of ferry services to allow mentainance services

UNRA has announced suspension of ferry services to allow mentainance services

In short
UNRA started providing ferry services across the channel in June this year, following the temporary closure of the Kazinga Channel Bridge along the Kasese-Katunguru-Ishaka road for emergency rehabilitation works. But the ferry has since been having technical faults.

 

Tagged with: Kazinga Channel Ferry
Mentioned: Kazinga Channel Ferry

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.