In short
During the launch of the 42nd Tarehe Sita week activities in Kazo district on Saturday, the LC V Chairperson Rev Samuel Katugunda asked the 2nd Division Commander to deploy UPDF soldiers for at least one month to help deal with the cattle thieves.
Kazo Residents, Leaders Demand UPDF Deployment to Fight Cattle Theft Top story29 Jan 2023, 08:56 Comments 177 Views Kazo, Uganda Crime Updates
Tagged with: Cattle theft
Mentioned: 2nd Division UPDF
