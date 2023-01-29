EDSON KINENE
09:00

Kazo Residents, Leaders Demand UPDF Deployment to Fight Cattle Theft Top story

29 Jan 2023, 08:56 Comments 177 Views Kazo, Uganda Crime Updates
Left is Brigadier General Bob Ogik the 2nd Division Commander

In short
During the launch of the 42nd Tarehe Sita week activities in Kazo district on Saturday, the LC V Chairperson Rev Samuel Katugunda asked the 2nd Division Commander to deploy UPDF soldiers for at least one month to help deal with the cattle thieves.

 

Tagged with: Cattle theft
Mentioned: 2nd Division UPDF

