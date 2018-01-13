In short
In a November meeting at State House, President Museveni ordered reduction of Kampala commuter taxis fee from Uganda shillings 1.4 million to Uganda shilling 700,000 and a capped the fee of commuter taxis operating outside Kampala at Uganda shillings 500,000. The meeting was preceded by brutal arrest of commuter taxis drivers who were defaulting paying of this fee.
KCCA Await Museveni Directive To Collect Taxis Fees
13 Jan 2018
